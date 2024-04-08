Black Lives Matter fraudster, XAHRA SALEEM, 23, who organised protests and used £70k of donations to fund her lifestyle is ordered to pay back just £1

Monday, April 8, 2024 – A fraudster who organised the Black Lives Matter protests and used £70k of donations to fund her lifestyle has been ordered to pay back just £1.
Xahra Saleem, 23, was sentenced to two and a half years in
prison after admitting to spending over £44k on 'lifestyle' expenses including
£5,800 on Ubers, as well as beauty treatments, clothes, takeaway deliveries,
and mobile phones.
But with Saleem having spent all of the stolen money, police
have had to obtain the order with a nominal £1 sum, which then allows that
amount to increase if or whenever she has the money in the future.
The funds were intended to go towards Changing Your Mindset,
a Bristol St Pauls-based youth group, but were never received.
Bristol Crown Court heard previously that Saleem received an
initial payment of £30,653. This came after a total of 588 individual donations
had been made from around the world to the GoFundMe page, totalling £32,344.
But in the proceeds of crime act hearing, a court heard on
Friday, April 5 that Saleem was now penniless, and would only have to pay back
only £1 despite benefiting by an estimated £70k.
Speaking after the hearing, DC Anthony Davis, officer in the
case, said: 'Xahra Saleem admitted to defrauding a charity of a significant sum
of money and received a custodial sentence for it last year.
'She made the conscious decision to take the money for
herself, when it should have gone to young people in east Bristol.
'Blameless individuals who supported the charity were left
to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of this serious fraud.
'They were put in an incredibly difficult position of trying
to answer questions about Saleem's offending when they had done nothing wrong
and were left devastated by what occurred.
'In total it has been calculated Saleem benefitted to the
value of approximately £70,000. Nobody should profit from criminality and
that's why we have taken proactive action under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
'Saleem was instructed at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday
5 April) to pay a nominal amount following due consideration of her available
assets.
'Should she obtain assets in the future, we would have the
opportunity to seek a re-confiscation order through the courts via Section 22
of the Proceeds of Crime Act.'
Avon and Somerset Police investigated a GoFundMe page called
'BristBLM' initially set up for the demonstration on June 7 2020 after the
donation money disappeared.
Prosecuting, during the case, Alistair Haggerty told the
court it was not clear whether she intended to spend the money raised, or
'succumbed to temptation,'
He added: 'These were not big purchases. There was some
money spent on shopping and bills, a new iPhone and iMac, but it was mainly on
hair, beauty, clothes, Amazon purchases, taxis, and takeaways.
Saleem, of Romford, Essex, initially entered not guilty
pleas to two charges of fraud. The second charge related to a separate online
fundraising page set up in the days following the toppling of the statue of
Edward Colston in June 2020, called 'Bristol Protesters Legal Fees'.
This was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.
But sentencing her judge Michael Longman told her she had
'abused her position' as director of Changing Your Mindset.
He told her: 'As an organiser of the Black Lives Matter
march in Bristol, you gave yourself a high public profile which you used to
raise money to help young people in St Pauls - an immensely worthwhile cause.
'That money you then used for your benefit not theirs -
funding a lifestyle which you could not normally afford.'
He said the donations massively exceeded expectations and
the defendant 'took advantage' of the situation.
He added: 'I take into account the funds raised plainly
exceeded all expectations to a substantial degree, and attempts were made to
set up a business account.
'I accept that you did not set out to defraud initially, but
took advantage..'
Judge Longman said the fraud was conducted over an 'extended
period of time' and included a large amount of victims.
'There was abuse of trust,' he added.
But he said he reduced the length of sentence that he would
have given as there was mitigation - including her age and immaturity at the
time.
He added: 'There is remorse. I have no doubt you have
remorse now looking back at that period of time.'
In a statement released after the hearing, Jay Daley and
Deneisha Royal from the youth group Changing Your Mindset said they continued
to feel let down.
They said: 'It doesn't feel that justice has been fully
served as we are unlikely to get back the money from her. It feels like we are
being punished.
It saddens me that a member of our community could do this
to us because they knew and understood the goal we set out to achieve in order
to positively change our community.
'For me, the group was a safe place. A refuge that I could
relax without concern for my safety.
'For some members it was an opportunity to cook a meal,
collect donations, and receive support for mental health as well as learn about
new things such as employment opportunities.
'If we were to get the money back we would go on the trip
and members of the group would reestablish the group and make changes to the
community and use time on the trip to plan for this.'
