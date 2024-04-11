AOKI LEE SIMMONS posts photo from her recent vacation but leaves her companion VITTORIO ASSAF out



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – Aoki Lee Simmons has shared the first photo from her trip to St Barths.

The model, 21, had gone on a romantic vacation to St Barths with Vittorio Assaf. However, they split after their relationship made news headlines.

Aoki has now gone on Instagram to share a photo of herself at the beach she visited with Assaf. However, she did not include any of the photos she took with Assaf.

In the photo, Aoki is seen posing in a black black bikini against the backdrop of the ocean. She also has one blue waist bead.





Below are photos from the same day that were shared by the media.