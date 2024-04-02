AMIRA breaks silence after reuniting with her abusive ex-husband, JAMAL (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 - Jamal’s ex-wife Amira has reacted to trending photos of them hanging out together at her Kileleshwa residence.

The photos have sparked reactions on social media, with many people questioning whether they have rekindled the old flame after their messy divorce.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Amira said she has healed after the ugly public spat between her and Jamal.

She said they are co-parenting to give their kids the best.

“Once you heal, co-parenting can be so healthy. Also, once you have kids, you all know that person will always be part of your life,” she wrote.

Amira said her kids are happy, adding that there is no bad blood between her and Jamal.

She even volunteered to each Jamal’s wife, Wangari some cooking tips.













