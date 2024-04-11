Actor COLE BRINGS PLENTY's death investigation indicates no foul play was involved after his lifeless body was found in wooded area in Kansas



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – An investigation into the death of actor Cole Brings Plenty has found that no foul play was involved in his sad demise.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office released an update after the actor was found dead last Friday at the age of 27 in a wooded area in Kansas.

The Lakota actor is the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, 54, and appeared in the prequel 1923.

'Detectives, crime scene investigators, and the Medical Examiner's Office have been working diligently with the Lawrence Police Department and the Brings Plenty family. There is no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty,' said a statement released by Sheriff Calvin Hayden.

The actor's cause of death is not known.

Mo had shared a missing person poster of his nephew on Instagram on Tuesday (April 2), announcing that Cole had been last seen the previous Sunday, 'Easter night'.

Kansas police had issued an affidavit for Cole’s arrest in relation to a domestic violence incident on Sunday.

The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department stated on Tuesday afternoon April 2 that officers submitted an affidavit to the Douglas County District Attorney for the arrest of Cole.

Officers received reports of a 'female screaming for help' on Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence, according to 12News.

It was alleged that Cole had 'driven away from the scene and was thought to be headed southbound on Highway 59,' the site claimed. He was last known to be driving a white 2005 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate.

The missing person's poster from Mo's Instagram reported that Cole missed a scheduled appointment with his agent for a TV show, a behaviour described as 'uncharacteristic'.

The poster also highlighted that his cell phone was switched off.

Cole, known for his role as sheepherder Pete Plenty Clouds in 1923, was last spotted leaving Lawrence, Kansas, in his car on Sunday night, as indicated by the poster.

Mo's Yellowstone co-star, Cole Hauser, who portrays Rip Wheeler in the series, also shared the poster on his Instagram, urging followers to provide any information if they have seen Cole since Easter evening in Kansas City.