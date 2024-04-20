A single man who sees you in his future can never ask you for your leud PHOTOs - RENO OMOKRI tells ladies







Friday, April 19, 2024 – Reno Omokri has warned women against sharing their leud photos to single men.

In a post shared on his X handle, Reno opined that any single man who 'sees a woman in his future' would never ask her for her nude photos.

According to him, it is only men who see women in their present and nowhere else, that would request such from her.

His post reads;

‘A single man who sees you in his future can never, ever, ask you for your nude photos. Only men who see you in their present and nowhere else, will request such from you. Once any man asks you for your nudes, he is indirectly telling you that you are a disposable commodity. And when he disposes of you, or your ‘relationship’ ends, you will be in his power forever. All his friends will see the photos. And all their friends will also be entertained by it. You heard of network marketing? You will be network entertainment. So, no matter how much he sweet talks you, avoid a bitter tomorrow!''