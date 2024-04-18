A man who marries a woman who twerks online for a living is a fool - SOLOMON BUCHI writes

Thursday, April 18, 2024 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, is of the opinion that a man who marries a woman who twerks online for a living is a fool.
In a post shared on his X handle this evening, Solomon
opined that any woman who shakes her butt online can never make a good wife and
mother.
He argued that such women can never maintain fidelity in
marriage.
His post reads;
A man who marries a woman
who twerks online for a living is a fool. It’s like demanding fidelity from a
stripper —or expecting an aeroplane from a seaport. Any woman who shamelessly
sells sensuality through dance, music or any other content style has no business
getting married, and you have no business marrying her. Why marry a whore and
complain she’s a whore?
Marriage demands basic
conservatism—wives must carry themselves like priceless gifts, without sexual
flamboyance; modest and worthy of emulation by younger women. Your body belongs
to your husband and vice versa, and flaunting it for strangers is gross irreverence
for marital sanctity. If she can shake her bum for strangers, she will possibly
shake it for a strange man, and the strange man will ‘jokingly’ touch her, and
they’ll ’jokingly’ commit adultery.
And you are the fool that
married her because you believe that external conduct does not matter. No
well-thinking and raised man marries a woman who’s loose and cannot be a good
perfect model to his daughters. Unless he’s not committed to the marriage, but
if he is, one day, he will get tired and want out. Marriage is not child’s
play.
“I know a lady who’s a
prostitute and has a happy home.”
That’s absolute nonsense!
Absolute rubbish. If you’re shaking your bum online, you CANNOT be a good wife
and mother. Argue with me, but life doesn’t care about exceptions. Stop
defending immorality.
