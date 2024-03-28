YUNG MIAMI accused of transporting 'Pink Cocaine' for DIDDY in new court documents

Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Rapper Yung Miami has been accused of trafficking a drug known as “tuci" for Diddy in new legal documents related to his lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul.
Earlier this week, music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’
Jones amended the bombshell $30 million sexual assault lawsuit he filed
against Diddy in February.
In the fresh information added to the suit, Rodney
Jones claims Diddy has harassed him and his family since he made
his accusations public. He also added Cuba Gooding Jr. as another
defendant, accusing the actor of sexual abuse and molestation.
According to new reports, the additional 25 pages of
information also name Yung Miami as someone who was once tasked with
providing Diddy with a drug substance called “pink cocaine.” Per a
medical website, tuci (or tusi), also known as pink cocaine, is “a combination
of pink food coloring, strawberry flavoring, ketamine, caffeine, and MDMA.”
Rodney Jones says in his suit that during rehearsals
for a performance, Diddy requested the synthetic drug from his
purported drug mule, Brendan Paul. However, when Paul realized
he forgot to pack Diddy’s alleged drug of choice, the businessman’s
chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, contacted Yung Miami to bring
the pink cocaine with her to the event, according to the legal documents.
“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing
for ‘Something in the Westival’ in Virginia. Plaintiff Jones personally
witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean
Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram
contacted Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”
The suit also reportedly expresses that people close
to Diddy are often required to secure, transport, and distribute
illegal substances including ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana,
mushrooms, and, tuci — on behalf of the billionaire.
It alleges that during national and international travels
the drugs were smuggled in carry-on luggage by Diddy’s associates,
which reportedly included his suspected leading lady, Yung Miami.
Paul was arrested on Monday at the Miami Opa-Locka
Airport on cocaine and marijuana possession charges. The arrest occurred as
Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes.
