"We must make America pray again”- TRUMP now selling ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles for $60 as he faces mounting legal bills

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Former US president, Donald Trump is now selling Bibles as he runs to return to the White House.
The presumptive Republican nominee released a video on his
Truth Social platform Tuesday, March 26 urging his supporters to purchase the
“God Bless The USA Bible" which is inspired by country singer Lee
Greenwood’s patriotic ballad.
Trump always plays the song at each of his rallies and has
appeared with Greenwood at events.
“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make
America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to
get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible,” Trump wrote, directing his
supporters to a website selling the book for $59.99.
The effort comes as Trump faces a serious money crunch amid
mounting legal bills while he fights four criminal indictments along with a
series of civil charges.
Trump was given a reprieve on Monday when a New York appeals
court agreed to hold off on collecting the more than $454 million he owes
following a civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.
Trump has already posted a $92 million bond in connection with defamation cases
brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault.
“All Americans need a Bible
in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book,” Trump said in the video
posted on Truth Social. “I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this
Bible. We must make America pray again.”
Billing itself as “the only Bible endorsed by President
Trump!” the new venture’s website calls it “Easy-to-read” with “large print”
and a “slim design” that “invites you to explore God’s Word anywhere, any
time.”
Besides a King James Version translation, it includes copies
of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence
and the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten chorus of the famous
Greenwood song.
The Bible is just the latest commercial venture that Trump
has pursued while campaigning.
Just last month, he debuted a new line of Trump-branded
sneakers, including $399 gold “Never Surrender High-Tops,” at Sneaker Con in
Philadelphia. The venture behind the shoes, 45Footwear, also sells other
Trump-branded footwear, cologne and perfume.
Trump has also dabbled in NFTs and last year reported
earning between $100,000 and $1 million from a series of digital trading cards
that portrayed him in cartoon-like images, including as an astronaut, a cowboy
and a superhero.
