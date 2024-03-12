We are not interested in a handshake with RUTO!! – RAILA ODINGA’s NADCO report focuses on equality





Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that the Azimio One Kenya Alliance is not interested in having a handshake with President William Ruto.

There are some claims in the political grapevine that the National Delegates Committee (NADCO) report that was initiated by Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, was a gateway to a handshake government.

But, Kalonzo, who spoke with one of the local TV stations on Monday, said the NADCO idea was brought forward by Raila and Ruto to bring equality to the country.

According to Kalonzo, the idea was conceived after Kenyans faced numerous challenges that resulted in the deaths of many people and disruptions to businesses.

"There is no handshake government. NADCO is all about bringing equality to our country. I have handed Raila and Ruto a peaceful document and if they want to ruin it, it's their problem.

"We made it clear that we do not want to join the government.

"We have handed them the baby and now it is upon them to pass all the agreements on it or kill it," Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.