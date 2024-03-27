USHER talks about his experience at DIDDY’s New York mansion when he was just 14 (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – R n B singer, Usher claims he saw “very curious about things taking place” at the New York mansion of record producer and entertainment executive, Diddy aka P.Diddy when he was sent to live with him for a year at the age of just 14.
In a resurfaced 2016 interview, Usher asked Howard
Stein “Do you understand what that’s like?” in reference to being sent to
“Puffy Flavor Camp” to “see the lifestyle” in the ’90s.
Stern responded that he expected “the place was filled with
chicks and orgying nonstop, right?”
Usher, now 45, initially responded “Not really” before
adding: “I got a chance to see some things … I don’t know if I could indulge
and even understand what I was looking at.”
“It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it,” he said, adding that he felt like a little brother during the time he spent with Diddy.
Asked whether he would send his own kids to Puffy Flavor
Camp, Usher exclaimed: “Hell no!”
The interview resurfaced and is raising eyebrows after
Diddy’s properties in LA and Miami were raided by federal agents investigating
a sex-trafficking operation on Monday.
The raids come amid at least four lawsuits recently filed
against Diddy, including allegations of assault and human trafficking, all of
which he has denied.
In February, he was sued by former male employee Rodney “Lil
Rod” Jones, who accused the hitmaker of sexual assault while working on his
2023 album “The Love Album: Off the Grid.”
