US rapper, MEEK MILL, reveals he wants to get Ghanaian citizenship because America is tearing black men down



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – American rapper Meek Mill has announced a desire to obtain Ghanaian citizenship due to America’s oppressiveness to the growth of Black American people.

“I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!” he tweeted in an X post on March 4, 2024.





Africa don’t got this shit I’m getting dual citizenship if they let me!, Meek wrote in another tweet.





This comes after Meek was forced to deny being gay after getting trolled following his inclusion in the lawsuit filed against music executive, Diddy, by his former Producer, Rodney Jones, over alleged sexual assault.

Last month, the rapper was referenced in Rodney Jones' suit against Diddy. While he wasn't named in the document, it alluded to him.

The lawsuit includes a footnote addressing a redacted name, and it describes the identity of that person as "a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

Rodney alleged that Diddy told him he'd slept with big-time male celebrities in the music business, including Meek.

After being dragged online over his alleged inclusion in the lawsuit, Meek sent out several different tweets to deny he's gay, or that he was involved in any romantic way with Diddy.