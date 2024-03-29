UK prison suffers mass poisoning, six rushed to the hospital

Friday, March 29, 2024 – Six people have been rushed to the hospital after eating the same meal at Lewes prison in Sussex, United Kingdom.
At the moment, none of those rushed to the hospital
is understood to be in a life threatening condition or seriously ill. It
was gathered that three staff and three prisoners were taken to Royal Sussex
County Hospital in Brighton.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are working with the emergency services to deal with a suspected food poisoning incident at HMP Lewes.”
South East Coast Ambulance confirmed to The Sun they were at
the prison. A spokesman said: “We can confirm we are attending an incident at
HMP Lewes reported to us at approximately midday today.”
Sussex Police also confirmed they were assisting the
ambulance service “following the report of a medical incident at HMP Lewes at
around 12.30pm.”
HMP Lewes can house 624 prisoners in single and double cells and was opened in 1853. As a category B prison, it primarily holds prisoners taken straight from courts in Kent, Surrey, and Sussex.
