UDA MP vows to table a bill to make circumcision mandatory in Kenya.





Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has vowed to table a bill in the house that will make circumcision mandatory in the country.

Speaking on Monday, Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia said that he has alerted National Assembly’s legal counsel Andala Eshitsimi indicating his intent to introduce legislation that will make circumcision mandatory.

The MP said that he took up the campaign to protect young boys who do not have a voice in society.

"Over the years, we have had many deaths of young boys undergoing traditional circumcision that sometimes goes bad.

"We are looking at circumcision not from a cultural perspective but from a health perspective," he said.

The legislator said that the government should make circumcision a public health concern.

"If you culturally believe in circumcision, you must do it healthily and a health practitioner should do it.

"If you don't practice circumcision as a matter of not believing in a culture, do it in the hospital as a public health requirement," he added.

The MP added that uncircumcised boys are more prone to HIV and other infections.

He said MPs who come from areas where they do not believe in circumcision traditionally are afraid to speak publicly.

Kaguchia said the bill will aim to enhance the safety of circumcision while significantly reducing the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST