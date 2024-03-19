Two-year-old boy mauled by three dogs



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – A two-year-old boy was mauled by three dogs on Rahima Moosa Road in Phase 6 Waterloo in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received multiple calls from the public requesting urgent medical assistance for the child.

The officers and RUSA Paramedics were immediately dispatched and arrived on the scene at approximately 15:03.

Upon examination, the boy was found to have sustained deep lacerations to his legs and face. He was stabilized before being expedited to the hospital by ambulance.

It was established that the child was playing with other children on the road when three Mongrel dogs escaped through a hole in the fence and attacked the child.

The other children fled and informed residents of the incident. The owner of the dogs was not at his residence at the time of the attack.

The officers could not immediately confirm if the dogs were inoculated.