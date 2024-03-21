Two former Mississippi officers sentenced in federal 'Goon Squad' torture of two black men

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A Mississippi federal judge has sentenced two more former law enforcement officers to serve significant prison time over the brutality case in which the six white officers pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges for torturing two Black men last year.
The former officers were part of a self-styled "Goon
Squad" known locally for using violent and aggressive tactics in Rankin
County, a suburb of Jackson, Miss.
On Wednesday, March 20, U.S. District Judge Tom Lee sentenced former Rankin County sheriff's deputy Christian Dedmon to 40 years in federal prison, and ex-deputy Daniel Opdyke to 17.5 years for their roles in the racist attack on Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker during a no-warrant house raid.
The Black men were targeted after a neighbour complained
about them staying in a white woman's home.
On Tuesday, Judge Lee sentenced former ex-deputy Hunter
Elward to 20 years in prison, and former Lt. Jeffrey Middleton to 17.5 years
for their actions in the January 2023 incident.
The white deputies beat, tortured, and sexually assaulted
the men for hours. Elward shot Jenkins in the mouth when a mock execution went
awry, and the officers also planted drugs and guns to try to cover up their
actions with false charges.
The white lawmen also used stun guns and racial slurs, and
told Jenkins and Parker to "go back to their side of the river,"
meaning the majority Black city of Jackson. Rankin County, to the east, is a
largely white community.
Judge Lee called the former officers' actions
"egregious and despicable" and said it justified the top of the range
under sentencing guidelines. Ex-deputy Brett McAlpin and a former policeman
from the town of Richland, Joshua Hartfield, are scheduled to be sentenced on
Thursday.
Prosecutors said it was Lt. Middleton who devised the plan
to cover up the raid and the accidental shooting, and that he told his fellow
officers if anyone told what really happened, he had no problem having them
killed.
"Let this be a warning to all police officers in the
United States of America," said attorney Malik Shabazz, who represents the
victims. "If you allow deputies and officers under your command to go
rogue, to commit crimes, and to abuse persons you will be held equally as
responsible as the shooter and the abuser."
The victims had called for the stiffest of sentences and
were in court for the sentencing hearings. Eddie Parker said he still struggles
with the lasting effects of that night. WhiMichael Corey Jenkins said he felt
like justice was beginning to be served, and that he's desperate to put this
behind him.
The shooting left Jenkins with a broken jaw and a lacerated
tongue. "They did some unimaginable things to me," he said in a
statement. "They tried to take my manhood from me."
He called Dedmon the worst. "Deputy Dedmon was the most
aggressive, sickest and the most wicked," he said through a statement from
his lawyer. Federal prosecutors described Dedmon sexually assaulting the men.
During his hearing, Elward spoke to the victims directly.
"I see you every night," he said. "I can't go back and do what's
right. I am sorry for what I did."
Parker replied "I forgive you."
Lt. Middleton, who did not look at the victims, apologized
for tarnishing the reputations of Rankin County, law enforcement, and his
family. "I will never forgive myself for failing to protect innocent
victims and my family."
Opdyke cried in court. "The weight of my actions and
the harm I've caused will haunt me every day," he said. "I wish I
could take away your suffering."
