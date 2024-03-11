TRUMP posts nearly $92M bond in E. JEAN CARROLL defamation case

Monday, March 11, 2024 – Former US President Donald Trump posted a $91.63 million bond on Friday, March 8 as he appeals a Manhattan jury’s judgment against him for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.
The posting of the bond is expected to allow Trump to stop
the penalty from being enforced while he challenges January’s verdict at the US
Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
Trump was ordered to pay the massive sum at a trial to
determine damages after a federal judge found Trump liable for repeatedly
defaming Carroll, whom a prior jury found Trump sexually assaulted inside a
department store fitting room by claiming that she’d made up her allegation to
get publicity for her book and calling her a “whack job” who should “pay
dearly.”
Insurance company Chubb underwrote the bond for Trump, which
the former president signed on Tuesday. Under the terms of the bond, Chubb will
only secure the appeal of the $83.3 million judgment, not any future appeals.
The bond size is greater than the judgment because the
district court generally requires a party to post 110% of the bond.
In a statement, a Chubb spokesperson declined to comment on
the specifics of Trump’s bond.
“As a matter of policy, we do
not comment on client-specific information,” the spokesperson said.
“Our surety division provides
appeal bonds in the normal course of business. These bonds are an ordinary and
important part of the American justice system, protecting the rights of both
defendants and plaintiffs.”
Trump also faces a March 25 deadline to put up another $454
million in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case.
In Carroll’s case, Trump has argued that the jury award is
excessive and should be reduced. During the trial, Carroll’s lawyers told the
jury that Trump should be punished with a large number in damages so that it
actually gets him to stop his defamatory behavior.
In addition to those two judgments against him, Trump is
also facing mounting legal fees he owes on the four criminal trials he’s facing
as he campaigns for another presidential term.
0 Comments