T.I. and TINY break cover for the first time since they were accused of drugging and assaulting a woman in 2005



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Celebrity couple, T.I. and Tiny have broken cover for the first time since they were sued for alleged sexual assault.

T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris enjoyed a low-key dinner in a swanky Beverly Hills restaurant earlier this week.

The rapper and the former XSCAPE singer were pictured dining at the Los Angeles Asian fusion restaurant Crustacean.

The pair has kept a low profile since January when they were hit with resurfaced allegations of sexual assault as a new lawsuit was filed by an alleged victim identified only as Jane Doe.

In the suit, which the couple has branded 'a shake down,' the woman claims that she was drugged, assaulted, and subjected to a threesome by the rapper and his wife – real names Clifford Harris, 43, and Tameka Cottle-Harris, 48.

The woman claims she met them in a nightclub and went back to the couple's hotel room back in 2005.

Los Angeles police launched an investigation into the claims in May 2021 but four months later, in September, the District Attorney's office declined to file charges because the case fell outside of the 10-year statute of limitations.

But in January the woman, who says she was enlisted in the US Air Force and stationed in LA at the time, filed a new suit under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act which allows victims to file civil suits regardless of when the alleged incident happened.

Dining together, on Tuesday evening, T.I. and Tiny appeared in high spirits despite the allegations against them.

They enjoyed a two-hour date night before T.I., who clearly isn't letting his legal woes dampen his appetite, took a big bag of to-go food home.

The couple has vehemently denied any guilt. They issued a statement to TMZ at the time the allegations resurfaced.

They said: 'On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years.

'For THREE years we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn't do.

'For THREE years we've maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear…We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.'

According to their accuser, who was in her early 20s at the time of the alleged assault, she met the couple at an LA club when she and her friend were escorted to the VIP section where they were sitting.

The accuser claims she ordered two Amaretto sours for herself and drank a drink handed to her by Tiny before they left to party back at the couple's hotel room.

She alleges that two other women were there at first, but that Tiny told them to leave when one began flirting too intensely with her husband.

Once alone with the couple, the accuser alleges that Tiny stripped her of her clothing and that she, T.I. and Tiny showered together before they showed her to the bed where she began feeling 'extremely dizzy and lightheaded.'

She claims that T.I. demanded she massage him with oil while he watched porn and that soon after Tiny pinned the woman on her stomach and began rubbing her naked body on her.

The woman's complaint accuses the couple of battery, negligence, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She is seeking an undisclosed sum of damages.

The couple has previously denied allegations of sexual assault levelled against them.

According to a lawyer for T.I. and Tiny, 'Not only are the claims bogus, but they missed the deadline to file the lawsuit.'