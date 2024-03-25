T.I. and TINY break cover for the first time since they were accused of drugging and assaulting a woman in 2005

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Celebrity couple, T.I. and Tiny have broken cover for the first time since they were sued for alleged sexual assault.
T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris enjoyed a low-key dinner in a
swanky Beverly Hills restaurant earlier this week.
The rapper and the former XSCAPE singer were pictured dining
at the Los Angeles Asian fusion restaurant Crustacean.
The pair has kept a low profile since January when they were
hit with resurfaced allegations of sexual assault as a new lawsuit was filed by
an alleged victim identified only as Jane Doe.
In the suit, which the couple has branded 'a shake down,'
the woman claims that she was drugged, assaulted, and subjected to a threesome
by the rapper and his wife – real names Clifford Harris, 43, and Tameka
Cottle-Harris, 48.
The woman claims she met them in a nightclub and went back
to the couple's hotel room back in 2005.
Los Angeles police launched an investigation into the claims
in May 2021 but four months later, in September, the District Attorney's office
declined to file charges because the case fell outside of the 10-year statute
of limitations.
But in January the woman, who says she was enlisted in the
US Air Force and stationed in LA at the time, filed a new suit under
California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act which allows victims
to file civil suits regardless of when the alleged incident happened.
Dining together, on Tuesday evening, T.I. and Tiny appeared
in high spirits despite the allegations against them.
They enjoyed a two-hour date night before T.I., who clearly
isn't letting his legal woes dampen his appetite, took a big bag of to-go food
home.
The couple has vehemently denied any guilt. They issued a
statement to TMZ at the time the allegations resurfaced.
They said: 'On the heels of positivity, negativity always
rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit
for THREE years.
'For THREE years we have emphatically and categorically
denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and
refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn't do.
'For THREE years we've maintained the same position while
the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is
clear…We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we
look forward to our day in court.'
According to their accuser, who was in her early 20s at the
time of the alleged assault, she met the couple at an LA club when she and her
friend were escorted to the VIP section where they were sitting.
The accuser claims she ordered two Amaretto sours for
herself and drank a drink handed to her by Tiny before they left to party back
at the couple's hotel room.
She alleges that two other women were there at first, but
that Tiny told them to leave when one began flirting too intensely with her
husband.
Once alone with the couple, the accuser alleges that Tiny
stripped her of her clothing and that she, T.I. and Tiny showered together
before they showed her to the bed where she began feeling 'extremely dizzy and
lightheaded.'
She claims that T.I. demanded she massage him with oil while
he watched porn and that soon after Tiny pinned the woman on her stomach and
began rubbing her naked body on her.
The woman's complaint accuses the couple of battery,
negligence, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional
distress.
She is seeking an undisclosed sum of damages.
The couple has previously denied allegations of sexual
assault levelled against them.
According to a lawyer for T.I. and Tiny, 'Not only are the claims bogus, but they missed the deadline to file the lawsuit.'
