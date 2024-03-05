'The real truth will come out soon' - Coming to America star, JOHN AMOS, 84, denies daughter's claim that his son failed to provide proper care for the aging actor

Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – American actor, John Amos has denied allegations of neglect after cops launched an investigation into the 'abuse' of the Coming to America star after his daughter claimed her brother failed to provide care for the ageing actor.
Back in July, the 84-year-old actor's daughter Shannon said
her brother, KC, failed to provide proper care for their father and proceeded
to call Adult Protective Services.
Amos released an exclusive statement to People refuting
those claims on Monday morning as he said: 'I want to first say that I am
feeling well and working diligently on various projects that I am involved in
at this time, including the docuseries that my son and I are producing, along
with a music release.
'I'd like to add that everywhere we go together, people
refer to my son K.C. as my twin. I'm proud of him for who he is as a person: a
caring, thoughtful human being who respects me and I him.'
Amos previously denied his daughter's bizarre claims that he
was the victim of elder abuse and said they were based on a lie and that he was
never abused and he took an even firmer stance this time around.
He told People: 'Now, I will say this for now: This story
about neglect is false and unmerited.
'The real truth will come out soon and you will hear it from
me. Believe it.'
According to TMZ, Adult Protective Services filed a report
based on his daughter's claims before they handed the case over to the LAPD,
who then launched the investigation.
Shannon and KC have had a conflicted relationship for years
and cops said they were aware of the siblings' targeted claims against each
other, TMZ reported.
In July, KC was taken into custody after his sister said he
sent her threatening text messages with a video of him firing a gun in an open
field along with a message that read 'Gonna sleep much better tonight big sis.'
According to the report, Shannon also said KC told her that
he had connections to organized crime groups and she felt that 'her life was in
danger.'
She went on to send her brother a cease and desist letter,
which was issued in response to his various online statements about her - and
claimed he 'no longer has authority to make medical decisions for their father
John.'
According to New Jersey's Essex County Prosecutor's Office
spokesperson Robert Florida, Shannon stated that KC was diagnosed with bipolar
disorder in the past.
She also said her brother believed she hired a hitman to
kill him and fears that her sibling may act on his suspicions, according to
documents obtained by TMZ.
On top of her claims that her father was suffering 'elder
abuse' and was 'fighting for his life, Shannon also allegedly launched a
GoFundMe fundraiser for him.
The page's target donation amount was set at $500,000 and
claimed the actor, dubbed 'America's Dad', fell victim to a 'caregiver' who
stole from him, stripping his home of 'anything valuable.'
But Amos quickly shut down the allegations and said he has
no idea why his daughter launched the fundraiser, according to TMZ.
Shannon said her father's alleged ordeal started in June
when she received a distressing phone call from her father telling her he was
in a hospital in Memphis.
Shannon did not offer any details of the abuse in her
appeal, except noting her father's home had been 'violated, stripped of
anything valuable.'
She added the family was working with the Colorado Bureau of
Investigations and local police to 'seek justice.'
'The cruelty inflicted upon my dad leaves me questioning
what kind of human could commit such acts,' Shannon added. 'Yet, we hold onto
hope that justice will prevail.'
'We are deeply saddened by John's victimization through
elder abuse, neglect, and fiduciary abuse, believed to be perpetrated by a
trusted caregiver.'
'This betrayal has devastated us, and we are resolute in
continuing a thorough investigation.'
