Spanish FA HQ and LUIS RUBIALES' house raided by police in Saudi Arabia Super Cup corruption probe



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Police on Wednesday, March 20, searched the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) headquarters and an apartment belonging to its former head Luis Rubiales in a corruption probe over a multimillion-euro deal to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

A Spanish court has been investigating since June 2022 whether Rubiales committed a crime of improper management when the RFEF agreed with former

FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique's Kosmos firm to move the tournament, a judicial source said.

Rubiales did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment but he has previously denied wrongdoing.

Rubiales angered Spanish soccer traditionalists by expanding the contest between the league champions and Copa del Rey winners to a four-team format, shifting the event from August to January, and hosting it outside Spain.





The RFEF in 2019 agreed a three-year deal worth a reported 120 million euros ($131 million) with the Saudi sports authority to stage the competition in Saudi Arabia.

Judge Delia Rodrigo Diaz ordered the new searches of the RFEF's Madrid base and Rubiales' Granada apartment as part of her investigation, the source told Reuters.

The national prosecutor's office said the probe was looking for corruption in business, improper management of assets and money laundering, Police carried out a total of 11 searches at unspecified locations across Spain related to the case, and the prosecutor's office said it expected seven people to be arrested.





A source at the RFEF told Reuters that Rubiales' home had also been searched. Images showed Civil Guard officers emerging from the Granada city centre apartment with a cardboard box labelled "Luis Rubiales" along with several other bags. The investigation adds to Rubiales' legal woes after he was accused of sexual assault and coercion over his unsolicited kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory last year.

Both Hermoso and Rubiales, along with colleagues, have given testimony to the investigating judge, who has recommended the case proceed to trial.