Shock as details emerge that pregnant women are sexually assaulted at Garissa Level Five Hospital while giving birth

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has claimed he has received a report of women being sexually assaulted at Garissa Level Five Hospital.

Speaking at the Senate on Thursday, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislator said he has also received reports of lack of transparency, water, and mismanagement of resources in the county.

The ruling coalition senator called for urgent action to address the county administration's concerns.

He further said that residents are still going without water, despite the Senate allocating over Sh12 billion in the last financial year through the equitable share.

“I was discussing with the Garissa women representative Mheshimiwa Amina today. And what is happening in Garissa presided over by Governor Nathif Jama of Garissa is unfortunate.

"I am getting complaints and information that when women go to deliver in county public hospitals they are being sexually exploited after they have delivered as they recover,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST