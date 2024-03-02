Shock as details emerge that pregnant women are sexually assaulted at Garissa Level Five Hospital while giving birth

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has claimed he has received a report of women being sexually assaulted at Garissa Level Five Hospital.
Speaking
at the Senate on Thursday, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislator said
he has also received reports of lack of
transparency, water, and mismanagement of resources in the
county.
The ruling coalition senator
called for urgent action to address the county administration's concerns.
He further said that residents
are still going without water, despite the Senate allocating over Sh12 billion
in the last financial year through the equitable share.
“I was discussing with the Garissa women representative Mheshimiwa Amina today. And what is happening in Garissa presided over by Governor Nathif Jama of Garissa is unfortunate.
"I am getting
complaints and information that when women go to deliver in county public
hospitals they are being sexually exploited after they have delivered as they
recover,” he said.
