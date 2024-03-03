Sahau hii nyumba na uanze maisha upya - Beautiful Kenyan lady (In Photos) shares a message she received from her husband after he eloped with his side chic, GRACE MASILA





Sunday, March 3, 2024 - A Kenyan woman is nursing a heartbreak after her husband dumped her and moved in with his side chic.

She had travelled to her parents’ home after having a dispute with her husband, only for him to move in with his side chic identified as Grace Masila.

He has sent her a message informing her to forget about their matrimonial home and dared her to expose their marital woes on social media.

He has also vowed that he will not provide for their two kids.

The cheating man is planning to marry his side chic after dumping his wife.

Check out the message that he sent his wife.

Below are photos of the lady who has been dumped by her husband.





















