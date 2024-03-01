Rapper MEEK MILL vehemently denies being gay



Friday, March 01, 2024 – Rapper Meek Mill has vehemently denied being gay after getting trolled following his inclusion in the lawsuit filed against music executive, Diddy, by his former Producer, Rodney Jones, over alleged sexual assault.

Meek was obliquely referenced in Rodney Jones' suit against Diddy. While he wasn't name in the document, it clearly alluded to him.

The lawsuit includes a footnote addressing a redacted name, and it describes the identity of that person as "a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

Rodney alleged that Diddy told him he'd slept with big-time male celebrities in the music business, including Meek.

Since being trolled over his alleged inclusion in the lawsuit, Meek Mill has been firing off several different tweets to deny he's gay, or that he was involved in any romantic way with Diddy.

He also used graphic and sexual terms to describe how much he's into women.

Diddy has already denied all of Rodney's claims and some of them have already started to fall apart.