Rapper DIDDY spotted pacing around after being stopped at Miami airport by federal agents following raids at his LA and Miami mansions amid trafficking probe (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Rap Mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' has been spotted at a Miami airport hours after Homeland Security raids on his Miami and Los Angeles mansions amid a trafficking investigation.
The rapper, who is at the center of trafficking claims and assault
lawsuits, was stopped and questioned by Customs agents at Miami-Opa Locka
Executive Airport - about 15 miles south of the investigation at his home at
around 6pm local time.
Combs, 54, was seen by witnesses with his entourage walking around the Customs office at the Miami airport but was not detained or taken into custody.
While he was stopped by Homeland Security, he was not
arrested and remains a free man, according to TMZ.
At least two properties belonging to Combs in Los Angeles
and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations
agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing trafficking
investigation.
The rapper, who is facing mounting harassment and rape lawsuits, was nowhere to be seen as agents combed through his properties on Monday afternoon, removing boxes and bags of evidence.
A police line was set up around the Los
Angeles house in the wealthy Holmby Hills neighbourhood near Beverly
Hills, where at least two men were put in handcuffs.
Armed agents from the Department of Homeland Security
entered luxury properties on both the East and West Coasts of the United
States, with video footage showing helicopters circling overhead.
The agents, who were wearing vests, gathered in the home´s backyard near the pool. Multiple law enforcement agents were seen carrying bags and boxes of evidence to a van.
A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations told
DailyMail.com in a statement: 'Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations
(HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing
investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local
law enforcement partners.'
'We will provide further information as it becomes
available.'
The outing comes just weeks after one of Diddy's accusers in an assault lawsuit was ordered to reveal her identity.
The rapper and music mogul has been fighting various legal
battles, including one against an unnamed woman who claimed he and two friends
assaulted her when she was 17.
Rolling Stone reported on Monday that 'four Jane Does
and one John Doe' have already been interviewed by the US Attorney for the
Southern District of New York 'for a probe related to alleged trafficking,
domestic violence, and racketeering,' with more scheduled.
While the woman's identity has yet to be revealed in the lawsuit, a judge just ruled she would no longer be able to stay anonymous if the suit proceeds.
Diddy has filed a motion to have the woman's case thrown
out, and she will reportedly remain anonymous until the judge rules on that
motion.
The accuser was the fourth woman to accuse Diddy of assault
in quick succession last year after his ex, the singer Cassie, sued him in
November 2023.
DIDDY spotted pacing around after being stopped at Miami airport by federal agents following raids at his LA and Miami mansions amid trafficking probe pic.twitter.com/SOOpmHeXcq— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 26, 2024
