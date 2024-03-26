Rapper DIDDY spotted pacing around after being stopped at Miami airport by federal agents following raids at his LA and Miami mansions amid trafficking probe (VIDEO)



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Rap Mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' has been spotted at a Miami airport hours after Homeland Security raids on his Miami and Los Angeles mansions amid a trafficking investigation.

The rapper, who is at the center of trafficking claims and assault lawsuits, was stopped and questioned by Customs agents at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport - about 15 miles south of the investigation at his home at around 6pm local time.

Combs, 54, was seen by witnesses with his entourage walking around the Customs office at the Miami airport but was not detained or taken into custody.





While he was stopped by Homeland Security, he was not arrested and remains a free man, according to TMZ.

At least two properties belonging to Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation.

The rapper, who is facing mounting harassment and rape lawsuits, was nowhere to be seen as agents combed through his properties on Monday afternoon, removing boxes and bags of evidence.





A police line was set up around the Los Angeles house in the wealthy Holmby Hills neighbourhood near Beverly Hills, where at least two men were put in handcuffs.

Armed agents from the Department of Homeland Security entered luxury properties on both the East and West Coasts of the United States, with video footage showing helicopters circling overhead.

The agents, who were wearing vests, gathered in the home´s backyard near the pool. Multiple law enforcement agents were seen carrying bags and boxes of evidence to a van.





A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations told DailyMail.com in a statement: 'Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.'

'We will provide further information as it becomes available.'

The outing comes just weeks after one of Diddy's accusers in an assault lawsuit was ordered to reveal her identity.





The rapper and music mogul has been fighting various legal battles, including one against an unnamed woman who claimed he and two friends assaulted her when she was 17.

Rolling Stone reported on Monday that 'four Jane Does and one John Doe' have already been interviewed by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York 'for a probe related to alleged trafficking, domestic violence, and racketeering,' with more scheduled.

While the woman's identity has yet to be revealed in the lawsuit, a judge just ruled she would no longer be able to stay anonymous if the suit proceeds.





Diddy has filed a motion to have the woman's case thrown out, and she will reportedly remain anonymous until the judge rules on that motion.

The accuser was the fourth woman to accuse Diddy of assault in quick succession last year after his ex, the singer Cassie, sued him in November 2023.