Rapper DIDDY sells off all his shares in Revolt TV after raids on his mansions amid a trafficking investigation.



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Diddy is no longer associated with Revolt TV after selling all his shares following raids on his Miami and Los Angeles mansions amid a sex trafficking investigation.

The Rap Mogul founded the media outlet alongside Andy Schuon in 2013. However, in November 2023, Diddy stepped down from his role as the company’s chairman.

The exit came after he settled a bombshell sexual assault lawsuit with his ex, Cassie before he was then hit with more lawsuits from other alleged victims.

Initially, it was said Diddy’s break from Revolt was meant to be temporary, but things are now permanent. Insiders said the 54-year-old recently sold off all his Revolt shares for an undisclosed amount.

The buyer’s identity has yet to be revealed, but it’s reported the company is still Black-owned.

According to TMZ, Revolt's CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions and assist the owner.