Prince WILLIAM and KATE put 'HARRY problem' to back of their minds in wake of cancer battle and 'have no plans for reconciliation



Monday, March 25, 2024 – The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly put the 'Harry problem' to the back of their minds in the wake of Kate's cancer battle and are understood to have no plans for a reconciliation during the Duke of Sussex's expected visit to the UK in May.

Harry and Meghan are believed to have made contact with William and Kate 'privately' on Friday night following the princess's video revealing she is receiving 'preventative' chemotherapy.

It is not clear if the contact was a phone, video call or some messages of support - while the possibility of whether Harry will fly back to the UK is unknown.

It was also claimed in the United States that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only learned about Kate's condition at the same time the world heard the news.

A royal expert claimed Kate chose not to tell Harry and Meghan about her cancer because they 'can't be trusted', The Sun reported.

Harry is hoping to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The solo visit, likely without Meghan and their two young children Archie and Lilibet could be an opportunity to build bridges with his estranged brother William.

Sources close to William and Kate have suggested that, with both Kate and King Charles's cancer diagnosis, the 'Harry problem' is the last thing on their minds, according to The Telegraph.

A royal source told the newspaper this weekend that William 'has always done all he can to protect his family,' meaning he is focused on ensuring Kate's privacy and protecting their children.

Sources told the New York Post that the couple had 'no idea' about Kate's illness.