Prince HARRY gives lively speech at Diana Legacy Awards after brother WILLIAM gave speech and left



Friday, March 15, 2024 – Prince Harry was in a playful mood while chatting with the recipients of the Diana Legacy Award Thursday night, March 14, after his estranged brother William left the building.

Earlier in the evening, Prince William gave a speech and presented awards to each recipient before leaving.

The Duke of Sussex then made a brief appearance at the ceremony via video call where he spoke to the young winners of the accolade.

“I’m sorry I am not there,” Harry, 39, said from his Montecito, California home. “I wish I could be there with you guys.”

Harry thanked the young winners for “inspiring so many others” and “protecting my mother’s legacy” with their humanitarian work, referring to his beloved late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry then switched gears and joked with the group, giving them some sound advice before they headed out to celebrate their respective wins with a night on the town.

“Enjoy the rest of your evening if that’s what you plan to do,” he said. “Don’t get into too much trouble if you’re continuing to go on.”

Harry opted not to attend the awards in person just weeks after losing his bid for taxpayer-funded UK security protection for his family.

Prince William, who attended, said during his speech: “This evening’s Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th anniversary year of the Diana Award — a charity set up to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world.





“I know that she would have been honored to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe.”

William, 41, continued: “She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life.

“That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years.”

William presented a total of 20 awards to recipients at the event.

The feuding brothers have often appeared alongside one another at previous award ceremonies. However, since the Sussexes stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020 and subsequently moved to the US, his involvement in the charity has been separate from his brother.