Podcaster calls actress HALLE BAILEY ugly then cries when his mother's look is criticised

Monday, March 04, 2024 – A man has called out those criticising his mother's look after he called an actress ugly.
Elijah Shaffer, a podcaster, took to X to share a photo of
Halle with the caption: "When exactly did Hollywood become flooded with
ugly people?"
He also shared a photo of an alien-looking creature and
likened it to Halle, who was the star of the Little Mermaid movie.
His followers responded by sharing a photo of him and his
mother. They then told him that his mother looks more like the creature he
shared.
Elijah immediately took offense and called out his followers
for calling his mother ugly.
He wrote: "My mother's face was permanently disfigured
from a rare form of cancer.
"She had 60% of her soft tissue removed & huge
portions of her jaw carved out in 3 life saving surgeries.
"You're making fun of a dead mother of 4 who had life
saving facial reconstruction.
"Hope you feel cool."
But he got little sympathy as people told him he should be
able to take what he dishes.
Others went online to bring receipts of Elijah being accused of sexual assault as they reminded him of his past.
0 Comments