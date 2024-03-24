PHOTO of Kikuyu slay queen gospel singer MARY LINCOLN holding popular Bishop JJ GITAHI romantically in the presence of his wife sparks reactions.

Sunday, March 24, 2024 - On Saturday, popular Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln went to condole with popular Bishop JJ Gitahi, following the death of his mother.

Mary Lincoln shared a photo at Bishop JJ’s residence holding him romantically in the presence of his wife.

The photo has since sparked reactions, with most people calling her out.

They blamed her for disrespecting the bishop’s wife.

“Was leaning necessary, what is wrong with you, don't you have respect for that beautiful and respectful wife,’’ commented one of his followers.

“The wife looks displaced,’’ another follower wrote.

See the trending photo and reactions.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.