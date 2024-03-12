OTIENDE AMOLLO’s son RAYMOND, who is a lawyer, accused of defrauding a client.





Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Raymond Amollo, the son of Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo, is on the spot for allegedly defrauding a client.

The client, who resides in England, approached Raymond seeking legal services after being bullied online.

Raymond, an advocate, demanded Ksh 60,000 to write a demand letter.

The client sent the money and two days later, Raymond advised the client to press criminal charges.

Raymond had a telephone conference with the client and some DCI officers, demanding Ksh 200,000 to prepare the case.

The client negotiated and paid Ksh 150,000.

Raymond reportedly cut off communication after receiving the money.

