Night drama at Mirema Estate as a SIDE CHICK confronts her lover’s wife while intoxicated (VIDEO).

Friday, March 22, 2024 - There was a drama at Mirema Drive, an infamous estate along
Thika Road after a side chick confronted her lover’s wife and started
insulting her.
The intoxicated side chick traveled
all the way from Lucky Summer and stormed the woman’s business premises, leading
to a confrontation.
She destroyed some of the items in
the shop and dared her to come out so that they engage in a catfight.
“Come out, I am here,” she was heard
saying.
A concerned woman was seen in the
video trying to calm her down in vain.
Watch the video of the dramatic
incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments