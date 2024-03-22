Night drama at Mirema Estate as a SIDE CHICK confronts her lover’s wife while intoxicated (VIDEO).

Friday, March 22, 2024 - There was a drama at Mirema Drive, an infamous estate along Thika Road after a side chick confronted her lover’s wife and started insulting her.

The intoxicated side chick traveled all the way from Lucky Summer and stormed the woman’s business premises, leading to a confrontation.

She destroyed some of the items in the shop and dared her to come out so that they engage in a catfight.

“Come out, I am here,” she was heard saying.

A concerned woman was seen in the video trying to calm her down in vain.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.