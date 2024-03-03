Mt Kenya leaders warn RUTO of deadly consequences for courting RAILA ODINGA - The old man is very crafty

For the last few months, Ruto and Raila Odinga have been
secretly meeting and according to political grapevine, the two political giants
have struck deals that no one is aware of, including Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua.
The latest meeting between Ruto and Raila happened in Uganda
and was mediated by Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
Speaking during a burial ceremony in Gitero in Nyeri, Nyeri
Governor Mutahi Kahiga expressed fears that Raila would easily infiltrate the
government, following a meeting the Head of State held with Raila in the
presence of Museveni.
“He must be careful. We have seen in the past Raila
utilising such an opportunity to infiltrate the Moi, Kibaki, and Uhuru
governments and wreck the boat from within,” Kahiga claimed.
On his part, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu noted that the
opposition leader was not a trustworthy person, terming him as crafty.
“Ruto should deal with Odinga in a situation where one has
to sleep with one eye closed while the other open since he can start something
fishy anytime,” Irungu stated.
