Mt Kenya leaders warn RUTO of deadly consequences for courting RAILA ODINGA - The old man is very crafty





Sunday, March 3, 2024 - A section of Mt Kenya leaders has warned President William Ruto for working with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

For the last few months, Ruto and Raila Odinga have been secretly meeting and according to political grapevine, the two political giants have struck deals that no one is aware of, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The latest meeting between Ruto and Raila happened in Uganda and was mediated by Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Gitero in Nyeri, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga expressed fears that Raila would easily infiltrate the government, following a meeting the Head of State held with Raila in the presence of Museveni.

“He must be careful. We have seen in the past Raila utilising such an opportunity to infiltrate the Moi, Kibaki, and Uhuru governments and wreck the boat from within,” Kahiga claimed.

On his part, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu noted that the opposition leader was not a trustworthy person, terming him as crafty.

“Ruto should deal with Odinga in a situation where one has to sleep with one eye closed while the other open since he can start something fishy anytime,” Irungu stated.

