MP DIDMUS BARASA shares a video landing at his rural home aboard his newly-acquired chopper - These ‘UDA Boys’ are living large as Kenyans suffer (VIDEO).





Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, landed in style over the weekend at his village home aboard his multi-million chopper.

A video shared on social media shows the controversial MP alighting from his chopper dressed in a Kaunda suit while carrying a briefcase.

Barasa shipped in the chopper from Malaysia last year in December.

The leaked document showed that the chopper was delivered to him on 11/12/ 2023, two weeks before the festive season.

The vocal MP, who is a close ally of President Ruto, bought the chopper from Hammock Helicopter, an aircraft company based in Malaysia.

The chopper is worth 760,000 US dollars (about Ksh 120 million).

Barasa is among the most corrupt Members of Parliament.

He has been on EACC's radar for embezzling CDF funds.

