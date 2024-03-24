Model GISELE BÜNDCHEN denies cheating on NFL star TOM BRADY



Sunday, March 24, 2024 – Fashion model Gisele Bündchen has countered claims of cheating on NFL star Tom Brady.

In an interview with The New York Times, the model who was married to Brady from 2009 to 2022 addressed claims of cheating on the NFL star with jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

Gisele offered her theory on why the rumours seem to gather steam, chalking it up to a sexist attitude toward women in breakups. She claimed women always take the blame when they leave unhealthy relationships.

The mother-of-two said the same goes for any woman who breaks up with their man. She added that it was amplified with her because of her public platform.

She also confirmed she's dating someone, though she didn't say Joaquim's name. Gisele added that this relationship is so much different than any of her past couplings as it is way more open and honest.