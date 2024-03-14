MEGHAN MARKLE returns to social media with new Instagram and website



Thursday, March 14, 2024 – Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has launched what appears to be a new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard with a new website and Instagram page

On Thursday, March 14, a new website and Instagram page for what appears to be a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard went live. The bio for the Instagram page simply reads, "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024."

The first Instagram Story shows Meghan, 42, picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen set to the song "I Wish You Love" by Nancy Wilson.





American Riviera Orchard's name most likely came from Santa Barbara, the California town where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their two children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.



According to Travel & Leisure, Santa Barbara has been known as the "American Riviera" for more than 100 years "because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture."

The logo also includes Montecito, the name of the neighborhood where they reside.





A trademark application, currently awaiting examination, for American Riviera Orchard reveals the brand plans to sell tableware, drinkware including decanters, kitchen linens and edible treats such as jellies, jams, marmalade and spreads. The trademark application is also seeking approval for cookbooks.

In addition, the waitlist signup advertises a way to stay in the know about "products, availability and updates," promising something similar to The Tig, the lifestyle blog Meghan created in 2014 before shutting it down in 2017. Meghan used her blog as a place to share her favorite food and travel discoveries, along with personal reflections.

This marks Meghan or Prince Harry's first time publicly being on social media since 2020 when the couple made their last update to their @SussexRoyal Instagram page after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

Meghan shut down her personal social media profiles (including her Instagram page with 3 million followers) and The Tig blog after getting engaged to Prince Harry.

After Meghan and Prince Harry got married in May 2018, news about their royal work appeared on the @KensingtonRoyal accounts alongside updates about Prince William and Kate Middleton. The following year, the couple launched a separate Instagram page, @SussexRoyal, as part of the plan to establish a separate office from William and Kate.