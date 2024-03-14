MEGHAN MARKLE returns to social media with new Instagram and website

Thursday, March 14, 2024 – Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has launched what appears to be a new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard with a new website and Instagram page
On Thursday, March 14, a new website and Instagram page for
what appears to be a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard went live.
The bio for the Instagram page simply reads, "By Meghan, the Duchess of
Sussex. Established 2024."
The first Instagram Story shows Meghan, 42, picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen set to the song "I Wish You Love" by Nancy Wilson.
American Riviera Orchard's name most likely came from Santa
Barbara, the California town where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their two
children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess
Lilibet.
According to Travel & Leisure, Santa Barbara has been known as the "American Riviera" for more than 100 years "because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture."
The logo also includes Montecito, the name of the neighborhood where they reside.
A trademark application, currently awaiting examination, for
American Riviera Orchard reveals the brand plans to sell tableware, drinkware
including decanters, kitchen linens and edible treats such as jellies, jams,
marmalade and spreads. The trademark application is also seeking approval for
cookbooks.
In addition, the waitlist signup advertises a way to stay in
the know about "products, availability and updates," promising
something similar to The Tig, the lifestyle blog Meghan created in 2014 before
shutting it down in 2017. Meghan used her blog as a place to share her favorite
food and travel discoveries, along with personal reflections.
This marks Meghan or Prince Harry's first time publicly
being on social media since 2020 when the couple made their last update to
their @SussexRoyal Instagram page after stepping back as working members of the
royal family.
Meghan shut down her personal social media profiles
(including her Instagram page with 3 million followers) and The Tig blog after
getting engaged to Prince Harry.
After Meghan and Prince Harry got married in May 2018, news
about their royal work appeared on the @KensingtonRoyal accounts alongside
updates about Prince William and Kate Middleton. The following year, the couple
launched a separate Instagram page, @SussexRoyal, as part of the plan to
establish a separate office from William and Kate.
0 Comments