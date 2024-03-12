Matteo’s owner, FRANCESCO CHECCHINI, accused of discriminating against Africans in his lavish Karen restaurant - See what he did to a patron.



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - A disgruntled patron has exposed the owner of the lavish Matteo’s Italian restaurant in Karen for being a racist.

He reportedly discriminates against Africans and treats them like trash.

Below is a message that the patron wrote to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi

Hi Nyakundi.



Nearly seventy years after independence, racist white people still think Kenyans are their slaves.



Today, we were shocked and deeply disappointed by the unprofessional behavior displayed by one staff member, presumably the owner of Matteo's in Karen.



The incident, which reeks of inbuilt racism, occurred when one of the patrons accidentally broke a nail.



Instead of addressing the situation with tact and understanding, the owner, a faded Italian Francesco Checchini, approached the patron in a confrontational and disrespectful manner, using offensive and deeply racist language and derogatory terms.



"Do you think this is a toilet? get out of my f*ck*ng restaurant, go break your nail outside my premises, Jinga sana" he fumed.



This behavior was not only uncalled for but also completely unacceptable and racist.



To the patron's dismay, the situation escalated further when the owner Francesco Checchini proceeded to insult and demean the patrons, referring to them as "f*ck*ng animals."



Such derogatory language and hostile behavior towards paying customers is entirely reprehensible and has no place in any establishment.



As Kenyan patrons who have frequented Matteo's establishment in the past, we were deeply disappointed by this experience.

We believe that customer service and hospitality should be paramount in the hospitality industry, and the behavior exhibited by your staff member fell far short of these standards.





