Mass grave with over 1,000 skeletons found in Germany (PHOTOs)

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – A mass grave containing at least 1,000 sets of remains, likely victims of a 1600s outbreak of the Black Death, has been unearthed in Nuremberg, Germany.
The largest such discovery in the country, and possibly in
all of Europe, was made during a routine archaeological screening in
preparation for building a retirement home, developer WBG said in a statement.
The bodies were packed in tightly, with adults sitting up or
lying on their backs or sides, according to reports. Babies and newborns were
squeezed in between the adults.
This appears to be one of several cemeteries described in
historical documents, Nuremberg Lord Mayor Marcus König said in a statement
from site developer WBG.
“This discovery is of great
significance far beyond the region,” König said. “The graves contain the mortal
remains of children and old people, men and women; the plague did not stop at
gender, age or social status. Now, for the first time, an empirically reliable
analysis of a large population group from this period can be carried out for a
city with the importance of Nuremberg.”
As many as 1,500 people could be buried there, which
indicates they died in one of the plague outbreaks that occurred about every 10
years beginning in the 14th century, city archaeologist Melanie Langbein said
“Those people were not
interred in a regular cemetery, although we have designated plague cemeteries
in Nuremberg,” Langbein said to CNN.
“This means a large number of
dead people who needed to be buried in a short time frame without regard to
Christian burial practices.”
Eight burial pits were discovered, each containing hundreds
of bodies, with at least one of the pits dating back to the late 1400s or early
1600s, radiocarbon analysis revealed.
There was documentation too, in the form of a 1634 note
chronicling an outbreak of the Black Death in which more than 15,000 people
perished from 1632-33. The note also indicated that nearly 2,000 people had
been interred near the newly discovered site, Langbein added.
The bones are very important due to amount information that
can be derived from them, experts said.
“We can now detail out all information that is kept in those bones, e.g. the prevalence of different kinds of cancer, genetic mutations that show in skulls, age and sex determination, status of the teeth and conclusions from that to the general health and life circumstances in this period,” Nuremberg chief anthropologist Florian Melzer said in a statement from In Terra Veritas, the archeological firm in charge of the excavation.
