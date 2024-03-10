Man jailed after he paid for taxi to bring teenage girl 60 miles from her school to his home before R@PING her

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – A rapist paid for a taxi to bring a teenage girl more than 60 miles across the country before raping her.
The man, Jake O'Neil, aged 33, met the girl, who was under
16, in an online chat room where he groomed her before moving the conversation
onto Snapchat.
The girl told O'Neil that she was underage but he continued
to send explicit messages to her until she blocked him. However, he continued
to message her using a different profile.
In December 2021 he paid for a taxi to bring her 65 miles
from Wolverhampton in the West Midlands, UK to his home in Wilmslow where he
raped her.
Her family then contacted the police when she didn't come to
school. O'Neil tried to conceal his crimes by smashing her phone and throwing
it into a river, but police men traced her location to Cheshire.
He left the girl alone while he went shopping but when he
returned found police officers were at the house to arrest him. After his
arrest, O’Neill admitted having sex with the girl on two other dates that
month, claiming he believed she was 16 at the time.
However, he was charged with eight charges, including rape,
attempted rape, child abduction, grooming, and four counts of penetration.
Following a trial, he was found guilty by a jury at Chester Crown Court on
Friday, January 5.
On Tuesday (March 5) he was sentenced to 15 years in prison
with a five-year extension by a judge. Following the sentencing, Detective
Constable Charlotte Astbury from Cheshire Police, who led the investigation,
said: “O’Neil clearly knew she underage - we even found a message he sent to
someone admitting she was underage.
"Knowing this, O’Neil took advantage of a vulnerable
teenager, going to great lengths to groom her for his own warped intentions and
is now paying the price for this with a prison sentence.”
