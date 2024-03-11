Man jailed after deliberately crashing into cars while high on drugs because he thought cars were being 'badly driven'

Monday, March 11, 2024 – A man has been jailed after deliberately slamming cars at speeds of 130mph while high on drugs.
Police say Gavin Bathurst-Shaw-Binning, 46, was on a mixture
of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol as he 'crazily' drove his silver BMW 125 on
the M3.
Gavin while viewing himself as the ‘enforcer of good
driving’, deliberately crashed into what he considered ‘bad drivers’ during a
30-mile rampage on the busy motorway before he was arrested.
He destroyed the backs of nine cars during the half-hour spree of destruction, after which he punched the air in ‘triumphant victory’, a Winchester Crown Court heard.
Bathurst-Shaw-Binning even tried to ‘grab or damage’ the
wing mirror of a car, according to one witness.
Prosecutor Jane Terry said: ‘The motorway was closed for an
hour, which I feel is quite short given the trail that Mr Bathurst-Shaw-Binning
left behind him.’
One of his targets was a mother of three driving her Tesla
toward the M3 around 5.15pm when Bathurst-Shaw-Binning hit the car up to eight
times on June 16 last year.
Ms Terry said: ‘She felt an impact at the rear side of her
car. She described seeing the silver BMW behind her and he was repeatedly,
deliberately, ramming the rear of her vehicle.
‘She pulled into the middle lane in an attempt to get away
from him but he followed her and rammed her again.’
The woman pulled her Tesla into the hard shoulder and the
silver BMW ‘got away’.
Bathurst-Shaw-Binning told police his rampage was a ‘once in
a lifetime moment’ after ‘years of bad driving of other people’ through
‘tailgating’, ‘lane hogging’, and ‘driving slow’.
Bathurst-Shaw-Binning added: ‘I want to open up everyone
else to keeping the outside lane clear.’
Judge Angela Morris described it as ‘pandemonium on a busy
motorway in rush hour’.
Another driver said he had ‘never seen such dangerous,
substandard driving’.
The prosecutor told the court: ‘He described the defendant
to be driving like an absolute lunatic and he was shocked that he didn’t kill
anyone.’
One driver, Lee Tosswill, thought he was about to die when
Bathurst-Shaw-Binning crashed into the back of his vehicle, which spun him
around to face oncoming traffic.
Ms Terry told the court: ‘He ended up on the hard shoulder.
He described feeling a sudden pain in his neck and in his head.’
Witnesses saw Bathurst-Shaw-Binning ‘shake the air with his
fist’ and ‘jumping up and down and shouting yeah’ while looking at the
aftermath of the destruction.
One of these witnesses, Abbie Baker, said he then climbed
into her vehicle saying ‘We need to go and see Charlie’.
She described him as being ‘incoherent and off his face’.
Ms Terry said: ‘He was targeting those whose standard of
driving did not meet his expectations of driving.
‘He sees himself as some kind of enforcer of good driving
and only targeted those who he considered were driving badly.’
Bathurst-Shaw-Binning, a former technician at a
‘multinational defence and aviation company’ in Middlesex, pleaded guilty to
one count of dangerous driving, and four counts of causing criminal damage by
driving recklessly.
Apologising through his lawyer Islam Khan,
Bathurst-Shaw-Binning said: ‘I don’t know what happened to me that day and I
don’t know why I was so stupid that my remorse did not appear when
interviewed.’
Defence lawyer, Mr Khan said Bathurst-Shaw-Binning takes
‘full responsibility’ for his actions.
Mr Khan told the court: ‘Ramming like a maniac on that road
on the 16th of June at that busy time… I don’t know what was going through his
mind.
‘It sent shivers through my spine that if that were somebody
else… what would I be doing.
‘I asked [Bathurst-Shaw-Binning] ‘What do you have to say
about your actions’. He put his head down in shame and said ‘Sincerely, I am
sorry as to what I have done’.’
0 Comments