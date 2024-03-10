"Lord take the desire from my son to be with a male" Actor JERROD CARMICHEAL's mother prays after son comes out as GAY



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Jerrod Carmichael is showing how his loved ones reacted after he came out.

He is releasing a docuseries that highlights his family drama, celebrity friends and his new boyfriend that caused some tension with his family.

Previously, Carmichael released an Emmy winning stand up special titled “Rothaniel” back in 2022 where spoke about the tension with his religious mother since coming out as gay.

His new docuseries “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” teases a deep dive into the impact on family after coming out to them.

One part in the trailer shows his mother attempting to pray the gay away while the two were sitting on the couch.

“Lord, I come to you, Jerrod and I. Take the desire from my son to be with a male. In Jesus name I pray, Amen,” she prayed.

The docuseries premieres March 29, will show the aftermath of the 34-year-old comedian coming out as gay.

Carmichael, who has been notoriously private about his personal life, opened up about his journey to self-acceptance and the struggles he faced in coming to terms with his sexuality.

In the interview, he spoke about the pressure to conform to societal expectations and the fear of judgment from his family, friends, and fans.

“I’ve spent so much of my life hiding who I really am, but I can’t continue to live in fear and shame,” Carmichael shared. “I want to be true to myself and embrace my identity as a gay man.”