Las Vegas stripper’s OnlyFans account closed down after threatening to release Prince HARRY's NUD3S

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – An ex-stripper who threatened to leak Prince Harry’s nudes on OnlyFans has had her account suspended.
Carrie Royale, now 52, says she was one of several strippers
invited to join the prince at his suite at the Wynn Hotel back in 2012.
Naked pictures of Harry, then 27, being hugged by a
scantily-clad woman were published in the Sun after being widely circulated
online at the time.
The former dominatrix then threatened to leak more photos of
Harry ‘in the buff’ as “revenge” for being whitewashed from his autobiography
but was quickly shut down.
However, an OnlyFans spokesperson later confirmed to Metro
that her account has since been deactivated and she has been banned from the
platform for threatening to share non-consensual intimate images.
Carrie previously told The Sun: “I have some nice pictures
of him in the buff.
"These pictures have never been seen by the public.
"I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots
of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them.’
She added: "I’m a little angry about being whitewashed
from his book. I mean . . . wow. He missed a lot of things from that night.
“I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was
pretty intoxicated but he could have talked about the few things that happened
between us, he missed that completely.”
Carrie says she was initially drawn to Harry because he was
“crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous,” and says he now comes across as the
complete opposite of how he used to be.
“I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely
boring and she is wearing the pants for sure,” she said.
When asked what the Duchess of Sussex might make of the
snaps, Carrie added: “If she wants to see her husband back in his glory days
then she’ll have to subscribe and pay. I’ll let you know if she does.”
An OnlyFans spokeswoman said: "OnlyFans is uniquely
designed to prevent the sharing of intimate images where consent has not been
given.
“Creators are required to have the consent and age and
identity details of any third party featured in explicit content that they
choose to share on OnlyFans. We insist upon signed release forms/creator
identity verification for all explicit content featuring third parties before
content can be posted to the platform.”
