LARSA PIPPEN and MARCUS JORDAN call it quits again just weeks after reconciling



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have 'reportedly ended their relationship again just weeks after they reconciled.

Sources close to the couple have revealed to TMZ that Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 33, called it quits a couple of weeks ago, with no hopes of reconciling in the future.

The split appears to be amicable, but the two are reportedly not on speaking terms since parting ways, focusing instead on their individual endeavors.

This breakup, unlike their previous brief reconciliation in February, seems to be final this time around as they recently unfollowed each other on social media, and there have been no public sightings of them together in weeks.

Their relationship raised eyebrows from the start, considering the longstanding feud between Marcus's father Michael Jordan and Larsa 's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, who had a successful run together with the Chicago Bulls.

They went public with their romance in September 2022, initially claiming to be just friends before confirming their relationship.