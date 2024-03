Monday, March 18, 2024 - A lady is counting losses after her brand new Hilux 2024 was stolen, hours after flaunting it on social media.

She posted the photos on social media flossing the zero mileage car, not knowing that it would be stolen three hours later.

She bought the multi-million car in a showroom at 5PM and it was stolen at 8PM.

See photos.

















