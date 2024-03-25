KIM KARDASHIAN splits from ODELL BECKHAM Jr. after six months of dating

Monday, March 25, 2024 – Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly broken up after dating for six months.
The former couple were first romantically linked in
September last year after being spotted in each other's company.
It has now been reported that the pair have parted ways
shortly after it was alleged that Kardashian was open to having kids with the
football player.
According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail,
Kardashian, 43, and Beckham, 31, have gone their separate ways after a brief
and low-key romance.
Although the pair never debuted their relationship on the
red carpet, they were last photographed together at a Vanity Fair Oscars After
Party.
The source told the news outlet, "They're not seeing
each other anymore right now."
The SKIMS co-founder and the footballer's break up comes as
a shock to fans, as it was recently alleged that Kardashian was open to having
baby number 5 with Beckham.
Kardashian is already the mother of four children: North,
Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, from her former marriage to rapper Kanye West. While
Beckham shares a son, Zydn, with his ex-girlfriend, Lauryn Wood.
Prior to their split, insiders had revealed that the couple
had been dating secretly for months. Rumors about their romance had been going
on since September last year.
The former couple reportedly kept their romance secret
because of Odell's two-year-old son Zydn and to avoid a negative reaction from
Kardashian's ex-husband, West.
A source told the news outlet at the time, "Kim has
been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had
managed to keep it under wraps. She is not seeing anyone else right now – at
least not that her close friends know of."
