KIM KARDASHIAN splits from ODELL BECKHAM Jr. after six months of dating



Monday, March 25, 2024 – Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly broken up after dating for six months.

The former couple were first romantically linked in September last year after being spotted in each other's company.

It has now been reported that the pair have parted ways shortly after it was alleged that Kardashian was open to having kids with the football player.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Kardashian, 43, and Beckham, 31, have gone their separate ways after a brief and low-key romance.

Although the pair never debuted their relationship on the red carpet, they were last photographed together at a Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

The source told the news outlet, "They're not seeing each other anymore right now."

The SKIMS co-founder and the footballer's break up comes as a shock to fans, as it was recently alleged that Kardashian was open to having baby number 5 with Beckham.

Kardashian is already the mother of four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, from her former marriage to rapper Kanye West. While Beckham shares a son, Zydn, with his ex-girlfriend, Lauryn Wood.

Prior to their split, insiders had revealed that the couple had been dating secretly for months. Rumors about their romance had been going on since September last year.

The former couple reportedly kept their romance secret because of Odell's two-year-old son Zydn and to avoid a negative reaction from Kardashian's ex-husband, West.

A source told the news outlet at the time, "Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps. She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least not that her close friends know of."