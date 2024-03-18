KIENGEI elevates his alleged rich side chick DAMA and gives her a very senior role in his church but his wife looked uncomfortable as he made the announcement (VIDEO).

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Controversial Kikuyu pastor Benson Kiengei of Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) has assigned his alleged side chick Dama a senior role in his church.
Kiengei invited Dama, a prominent city businesswoman, to the
pulpit on Sunday and unveiled her as the national church matron.
She will be in charge of all the JCM church branches in the
country.
Kiengei’s wife looked a bit uncomfortable as he made the
announcement.
Kiengei explained to his church members that Dama was given
the role because of her financial muscles.
Dama and Kiengei are rumoured to be having an affair.
Word has it that they frequently meet for escapades at
hotels along Thika Road.
Watch the video and reactions.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments