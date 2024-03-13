KANYE WESt's ex-wife, KIM KARDASHIAN, and current wife, BIANCA CENSORI, hang out together at the rapper's album listening party



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – Kim Kardashian was spotted hanging out with Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori at the rapper’s “Vultures 2” listening party in San Francisco on Tuesday night, March 12.

The Skims founder, who was married to West from 2014 to 2021, was seen talking with the rapper’s wife, 29, during the star-studded event at the Chase Center.

In video footage taken at the listening party, Kardashian, 43, stood alongside her children Chicago, Psalm and Saint, next to the former architect, 29, as West performed.

It’s understood that Kim and Bianca have an amicable relationship, however, it took the beauty mogul, who shares four kids with West, some time to come around to her ex’s new wife.