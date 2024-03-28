KANYE WEST reportedly turned down meeting with DIDDY during Rolling Loud Performance



Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Kanye West reportedly refused to meet Diddy at the Rolling Loud festival earlier this month despite the music mogul hoping to speak with him.

TMZ reports Diddy, 54, had attended the event to watch Kanye's performance and informed the rapper's entourage he had wanted to say hello to West personally.

But, when Kanye, 46, was informed of Diddy's request, he reportedly refused to meet Diddy.

Ultimately, Diddy never ended up linking up with West, insiders told the outlet.

The festival occurred weeks before Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy's appearance at the festival sparked speculation he had ended his feud with West. The duo have been beefing since 2022.

Surprisingly, Diddy was then seen at Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Rolling Loud set in Los Angeles with his children, a move which suggested they had ended their feud.

Aaron Dyer, an attorney for the rapper, broke the Combs camp's silence just over 24 hours after the Homeland Security investigation.

'Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,' Dyer said.

'Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,' he added. 'Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.'

Combs was seen speaking to customs agents at an airport 15 minutes from his Miami Beach Monday evening but never arrested.

'This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,' Dyer continued.

'There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.'

Armed agents entered luxury properties on both East and West Coasts of the United States, with video footage showing helicopters circling overhead.