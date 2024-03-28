KANYE WEST reportedly turned down meeting with DIDDY during Rolling Loud Performance

Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Kanye West reportedly refused to meet Diddy at the Rolling Loud festival earlier this month despite the music mogul hoping to speak with him.
TMZ reports Diddy, 54, had attended the event to watch
Kanye's performance and informed the rapper's entourage he had wanted to say
hello to West personally.
But, when Kanye, 46, was informed of Diddy's request, he
reportedly refused to meet Diddy.
Ultimately, Diddy never ended up linking up with West,
insiders told the outlet.
The festival occurred weeks before Diddy's homes in Los
Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents as part of an ongoing sex
trafficking investigation.
Diddy's appearance at the festival sparked speculation he
had ended his feud with West. The duo have been beefing since 2022.
Surprisingly, Diddy was then seen at Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's
Rolling Loud set in Los Angeles with his children, a move which suggested they
had ended their feud.
The Rolling Loud concert came weeks before Diddy's homes in
Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents as part of an ongoing sex
trafficking investigation.
Aaron Dyer, an attorney for the rapper, broke the Combs
camp's silence just over 24 hours after the Homeland Security investigation.
'Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level
force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no
excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities
or the way his children and employees were treated,' Dyer said.
'Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated
with authorities,' he added. 'Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor
any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel
been restricted in any way.'
Combs was seen speaking to customs agents at an airport 15
minutes from his Miami Beach Monday evening but never arrested.
'This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced,
coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr.
Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made
in civil lawsuits,' Dyer continued.
'There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability
with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight
every single day to clear his name.'
Armed agents entered luxury properties on both East and West
Coasts of the United States, with video footage showing helicopters circling
overhead.
