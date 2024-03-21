“It is a very dangerous thing to marry a woman who doesn't need anything from you" – Lawyer says



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A lawyer called Gift Onyinye Ola has said that it's dangerous for a man to marry a woman who doesn't need anything from him.

The married lawyer, also known as Ninnah, stated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

“It is a very dangerous thing to marry a woman who doesn't need anything from you. It is necessarily not money. Therefore, It is our responsibility to give to our spouses those things they wouldn't find easily in another person. It may necessarily not be sex either. What is that one thing I can't get from another Man that's been provided to me?” she wrote.