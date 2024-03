“I can never understand ladies who knowingly date married men’’- Big Brother’s IFUENNADA writes



In a post shared on her Instagram page, Ifuennada, advocated for married women with cheating partners to lay heavy curses on their husbands’ sidechics.

She pointed out that she would never tolerate a man who cheats.

She went on to ask women who date married men if they enjoy the pain they cause their fellow women.

