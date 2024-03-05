France becomes first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right

Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – French lawmakers have approved the bill to make abortion a constitutional right for women in the country.
The bill was approved in an overwhelming 780-72 vote on
Monday, and nearly the entire joint session stood in a long-standing ovation.
There were jubilant scenes of celebrations all over France
as women’s rights activists hailed the measure promised by President Emmanuel
Macron following a rollback of abortion rights in court rulings in the United
States.
Both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the
Senate, have already adopted a bill to amend Article 34 of the French
Constitution to specify a woman’s right to an abortion is guaranteed.
In the lead-up to the historic vote, Prime Minister Gabriel
Attal addressed the 925 lawmakers gathered for the joint session in Versailles
and called on them to make France a leader in women’s rights and set an example
in defense of women’s rights for countries around the world.
“We have a moral debt to women,” Attal said. He paid tribute
to Simone Veil, a prominent legislator, former health minister and key feminist
who in 1975 championed the bill that decriminalized abortion in France.
“We have a chance to change history,” Attal said in a moving
and determined speech. “Make Simone Veil proud,” he said to a standing ovation.
The lower house of parliament, the National Assembly,
overwhelmingly approved the proposal in January. The Senate adopted the bill on
Wednesday, clearing a key hurdle for legislation promised by Macron’s
government, intended to make “a woman’s right to have an abortion
irreversible.”
The measure must be approved by a three-fifths majority in
the joint session.
None of France’s major political parties represented in
parliament have questioned the right to abortion, including Marine Le Pen’s
far-right National Rally party and the conservative Republicans. However, some
lawmakers have voted against inscribing abortion right into the constitution in
previous votes in both houses.
Le Pen, who won a record number of seats in the National
Assembly two years ago, said on Monday that her party will vote in favor of the
bill but added that “there is no need to make this a historic day.”
