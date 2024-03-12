Former US President, DONALD TRUMP, risks getting sued by E. JEAN CARROLL again for calling her rape accusations 'false' and calling her 'Miss Bergdorf Goodman'



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Former US President, Donald Trump once again attacked rape accuser E. Jean Carroll just days after securing a $91.6 million bond to pay a jury award.

Trump called her accusations against him 'false' and ridiculed her as 'Miss Bergdorf Goodman,' in reference to her allegation that he raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s.

'I have no idea who she is, except one thing, I got sued,' he told CNBC in a call-in interview Monday. 'From that point on I said, 'Wow, that's crazy, what this is.'

'I got charged, I was given a false accusation and had to post a $91 million bond on a false accusation,' he said.

Trump's denial comes after he has had to put down money in two separate judgements in the case. A jury in May ordered him liable for sexual abuse and awarded $5 million in damages to his accuser. Trump has put up $5.6 million as he appeals the verdict.

He is also appealing the separate $83 million verdict that required him to post the larger bond Friday, which he secured through insurance company Chubb.

After the two defamation verdicts, Trump faces the prospect of getting sued yet again for his attacks on Carroll. He has denied her allegations both in court and in public.

He blasted her once again at a Saturday rally in Georgia.

'I just posted a $91 million bond, $91 million on a fake story, totally made-up story,' Trump said. 'Ninety-one million based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn’t know, never heard of, I know nothing about her,' he said.

'And when I denied it, I said, 'It’s so crazy. It’s false." I get sued for defamation. That’s where it starts.'